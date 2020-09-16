Judy E. Harris

November 30, 1938 - September 9, 2020



Judy E. Harris, 81, a lifelong resident of Bourbon passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at her home in the care of her family. She had been in failing health.

Judy was born the daughter of Alva and Dona Wyman Faulkner on Nov. 30, 1938, in Bremen. In 1956 she graduated from Bourbon High School. She retired from Biomet Orthopedics of Warsaw after working there for over 25 years. She loved the United Pentecostal Church of Bourbon, where she was a lifelong, faithful member. Her parents were among the original members of the church. Judy loved serving the Lord by teaching Sunday School, making crafts and baking for the annual church Christmas bazaar, and taking neighbors to their medical appointments. She also was a fabulous baker and cook and enjoyed preparing large meals for her family when they came to visit. She loved her flowers and was very passionate about caring for her yard. An interesting event that Judy was a part of was the murder that took place in the church years ago. Judy was shot and survived the frightful event that shocked the community.

Judy will be greatly missed by her children: Susan E. (Rick) Predovich of Eveleth, Minn., Shelley J. (Eric) Hunt of St. Louis, Mo. and Kurt A. (Michelle) Harris of Warsaw. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Heather (Tim) Cremers, Lindsey (Brian) Christenson, Kristen (Ben) Monson, Jordan Hunt, Larissa (Ryan) Moore, Jared Hunt and fiancé Emily Russell, Joshua Hunt, Zachary Harris, Kourtney Harris and Baylee Harris along with great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Ryan Christenson, Grace Monson and Carson Moore. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Carol Hudson and Lois Heckaman and brothers Dale, Paul and Fred Faulkner, and former husband Skip Harris.

Friends may gather at the Bourbon United Pentecostal Church on Sunday, Sept. 27, for visitation from 4 - 6 p.m. with a service following. Pastor Matt Cottrill and Bishop Mark Cottrill will be officiating. Burial will be in Parks Cemetery.

In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Bourbon United Pentecostal Church, Building Fund.

