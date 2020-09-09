Richard Duane Thacker Sr.

February 14, 1938 - September 6, 2020



Richard Duane Thacker Sr., 82 of rural Rochester passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday Sept. 6, at 2:40 a.m. following lengthy battle with cancer. On Feb. 14, 1938 in Plymouth, he was born to Otis Thacker Sr. and Leona (Cooper) Thacker. He grew up in Bourbon, graduating from Bourbon High School in 1956, where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America and with great pride was a member of the Bourbon Comet's basketball team..

From the time Richard was a small boy, he farmed and raised dairy cattle with his father. Later, they continued the farming and also formed a fertilizer business. Eventually, the farming and fertilizer businesses were sold and Richard went into business with his sons and formed Thacker A/C-Refrigeration and Heating, Inc. He retired from the business in 2000.

Richard loved trapping, hunting, and fishing. No matter how many hours he spent working in the fields or at his business, he would find time to fish and hunt. Almost every summer he and his family spent time fishing in Minnesota or somewhere they could fish.

Richard served in the Army National Guard from Oct. 18, 1960 and was Discharged from the National Guard on April 10, 1964 and on Sept. 30, 1966 he was Discharged from the Army Reserves.

Richard married Janice Null on April 9, 1962 in Fairmount. Janice passed away in July 2005. Then on March 30, 2012 in Rochester, he married Dixie (Stewart) Lingle Thacker.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dixie Thacker; children, Richard Thacker Jr and wife LaVonda Kaye; Sonja McCan and husband Tony; Jon Thacker; and Otis Thacker and wife Bethany; stepchildren, Melissa Knepper and husband John; and Shelly Whitaker; 12 grandchildren, Andrew Thacker; Jonathan Thacker and wife Kara; Richard Thacker III; Samantha Mills and husband Kenrick; Jordan Scheetz and wife Alli; Cameron McCan; Kieran McCan; Rueben Thacker, Connor Thacker; Lydia Thacker; Nolan Thacker; and Jaden Thacker; six step grandchildren, Chris Holland; Amanda Whitaker; Amy Clark; Allison Allen; Alexia Smith; and Jordan Smith; four great grandchildren, Andrew; Phoenix; Remi; and Roman and four step great grandchildren, Brayson; Halin; Nolan; and James.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Thacker; sister, Linda Apple; and grandson, Aaron Thacker.

A Memorial celebration of Richard's life will be held at a future date.



