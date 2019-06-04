Frank M. Shenfeld, 82, formerly of Tri-Lakes died at 4:41 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City where he had been a resident for the past five weeks.

He was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Fort Wayne, the youngest of nine children of the late Chester and Grace (Wilcox) Shenfeld. His formative years were spent in Fort Wayne where he attended Central High School.

On Dec. 27, 1974 he was united in marriage to Marilyn A. (Holbrook) Baughman. They have always made their home at Tri-Lakes. Marilyn died May 24, 2018.

He spent the majority of his work career at Kunkle Value, Fort Wayne.

An avid fisherman, he enjoyed his time on the water fishing. He loved to dance with his Marilyn and spend time with his family hosting many family barbeques. He was always ready for a game of pool.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Shenfeld, of Aurora, Colo.; three step-children, Penny L. North, of Fort Wayne, Randy G. Baughman, of Clearwater, Fla. and Barbara (Jack) Urhausen, of Columbia City; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry Shenfeld, of Fort Wayne, and Chester Shenfeld, of Wabash.

The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will be in the Christian Chapel Cemetery at Merriam. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice, Fort Wayne.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 4, 2019