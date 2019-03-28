Gary Lee Martin, 71, of rural Columbia City, passed away peacefully at his home at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019.

He was born April 13, 1947 in Indianapolis, a son of Ancel and Martha (Busche) Martin. His formative years were spent in Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1964.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He continued his education at Indiana University - John Herron School of Art, Indianapolis.

On May 10, 1978, he was united in marriage to Marlene L. Taulbee. They have always made their home in the Columbia City area.

For 38 years he owned and operated Martin & Company Signs, Columbia City. After his retirement, he worked six years with Blue River Nursery, Columbia City.

A family man, he cherished his time with his grandchildren. The outdoor grill was his domain and he is fondly remembered for his great meals. He enjoyed landscaping and the occasional game of golf.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marlene; a son, Shane M. (Sonja) Taulbee, South Whitley; two daughters, Bianca G. (Timothy) Boles, St John, and Tessa M. (Joseph) Shultz, Albion; grandchildren, Isaiah, Tatum, and Asher Boles and Teagan and Quinn Shultz; his mother, Martha M. Essex, Columbia City; and a sister, Bonnie (Dennis) Pease, Columbia City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ancel; step-father, Lester Essex; and two brothers, Steve Martin and Dave Essex.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 26, 2019