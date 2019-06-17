Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Lynne M Drudge Obituary
Lynne M. Drudge, 62, of rural Columbia City, died at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born Nov. 2, 1956, a daughter of the late John W. and Charity (Meyer) Hancock. She grew up in Columbia City graduating from Columbia City Joint High School in 1975. She continued her education at Ivy Tech, Fort Wayne where she became a Respiratory Therapist.
On July 2, 1999, she was united in marriage to Roger A. Drudge. The couple have made their home at Tri-Lakes, Columbia City.
She began her employment with the Whitley County Memorial Hospital. Later she worked for the and then the Rehabilitation Hospital, Fort Wayne for about 10 years.
Lynne loved animals and had a variety of pets throughout her life. She was partial to horses beginning with her pony as a young girl. She liked traveling and in more recent years, she and her husband spent their winters in Key West, Fla. She enjoyed being in the water either at the lake or ocean. She taught water aerobics at the Burnworth Pool for the Linvill Center members.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; a daughter, Stefanie R. (Jason) Branning, Larwill; a son, Riley A. Harris, Columbia City; a step-daughter, Michelle Drudge, Fort Wayne; two brothers, Nicholas J. (Tamera) Hancock, Huntington, and Lowell A. Hancock, Centennial, Colo.; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral service is 8 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 5 p.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary or the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 15, 2019
