Ronald E. Harrold, 88, of Grand Rapids Mich., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Born Sept. 23, 1930 in Allen County. Ron graduated from Appalachian Bible College with degrees in Bible and Theology. Ron was the Pastor of churches in Lester, WV., Wabash, Ind. and Strasburg, OH and will be remembered for his love of God and family. He was a faithful servant of the Gospel and an example to all who know him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal L. (McBride) Harrold; father, Orval E. (Glendora) Harrold; sister, Joann Platt; and a brother-in-law, Don Platt.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 68 years, Eudora B. Harrold; his children, Steve (Sandy) Harrold, Keith (Shelly) Harrold, and Margaret A. Rogers; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Harrold.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Rd., Auburn, with a luncheon following.

Visitation was held Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Indiana Donor Network or Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Rd., Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 6, 2019