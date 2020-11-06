Ryon Ray Erne, 52, of Columbia City, died at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne.
He is survived by a brother, Thomas Allen (Carolina) Blair, and a sister, Connie Sue (Scott Loe) Blair-Smith, both of Columbia City.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons.
