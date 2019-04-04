William "Bill" Boggs, 54, of South Whitley, passed away at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home. Born March 15, 1965 in Ventura, Calif., he was the son of Kenneth and Freda (Minnix) Boggs.

He graduated Whitko High School with the Class of 1983. On May 10, 2003 he married Dawn (Parent) Bumbaugh in South Whitley. He worked for Fox Products for two years, Hicks & Deaton Hardware for over 10 Years, Seam Co., Gene's Super Value, International Wood and had served on the South Whitley Town Council from 2012-2018. He was a member of the AM Vets in South Whitley.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Boggs; children, Tasia (Stephen) Sprovach, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Kyle (Courtney) Boggs, of South Whitley; step-children, Kristin (Billy) Streby, of Pierceton, and Brianna Bumbaugh, of South Whitley; mother, Freda Boggs, of South Whitley; sisters, Lori (Jan) Freel, of South Whitley, Bobbie (Larry) Muncy, of North Manchester, Donna Heiny, of Warsaw, and, Kelly Boggs, of South Whitley; and grandchildren, Mason, Katrina, Laila, Alicia, and Olivia Streby, Emma Thompson, Lucas Sprovach, Beckett Boggs and expecting one more.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Boggs; and brother, Donald Boggs.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Lewis officiating. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Parkview Whitley Home Health Care and Hospice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2019