Agnes P. "Aggie" (Shepler) Hunt
1947 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Agnes P. "Aggie" Hunt, 73, of Curwensville, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1947 in Spangler, a daughter of the late Anna (Gallaher) Shepler.

She worked at various places including the former FCI Electronics, Clearfield Cheese Co., and Kent's Sportswear.

Aggie enjoyed playing bingo and Yahtzee, and was an avid football fan. She was also a devout Elvis Presley fan.

She is survived by her husband, Earl "Butch" Hunt of Curwensville; a son, Earl Hunt Jr. and wife Sheree; a daughter, Shelly Tudor; six grandchildren, Krysta Tudor, Eric Tudor, Tyler Hunt, Ethan Hunt, Mackenzie Winebold, and Anthony Winebold; two great-grandchildren, Asher Hunt, and Elise Strong; three brothers, Bob Shepler and wife Gloria, Dan Shepler and wife Deb, and Richard Shepler and wife Darlene; two sisters, Bonnie Turner, and Kathie Hamilton and husband Denny; a sister-in-law, Maxine Shepler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Tudor; three brothers, William Shepler, Clair Shepler, and Jim Shepler; and four sisters, Barb Young, Mary Young, Janet Peters, and Bertha Hunt.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at noon with the Rev. John F. White officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Masks are required to be worn at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
