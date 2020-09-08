CHESTER HILL - Carl O. Sprankle, 89, of Chester Hill, formerly of Port Matilda, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Carl was born on Dec. 11, 1930, in Sinking Valley, RD Altoona, a son of the late Lee and Clara (McManame) Sprankle.
Carl was a member of the Hannah United Methodist Church, Port Matilda. He was also a member of a number of local organizations including Life Member and past commander of the American Legion, Wilson-Patton Post 536, Port Matilda; member and past officer of The Forty & Eight (40/8); life member of the Port Matilda Fire Company and member of the Port Matilda Sportsmen's Association.
Carl served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. His service included the Korean and Vietnam War eras; and service in Europe. He retired with the rank of staff sergeant.
Following his military service, Carl was employed with the custodial staff at the Port Matilda Elementary School, until his retirement.
Carl was married on March 15, 1967 to the former Mary Elizabeth Bollman, who preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 1987. Carl married his second wife, the former Mary E. Myers, on Sept. 18, 1987, in Pinecroft, RD Altoona, who survives at home.
Carl is also survived by four daughters, Peggy Rippy and Susan Wyant, both of Bellwood, Debbie VanAllman and her husband Tim of Port Matilda, and Brenda Ricketts and her husband Duane of Philipsburg; two sons, Garry Sprankle and his wife Eleanor of Spruce Creek and Bobby Sprankle of Clarksville, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Anna Robernolt of Tyrone; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Carl was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Evans; a sister, Maryellen Goss; and two brothers, Fred and Merle Sprankle, in addition to his parents.
Some of his favorite pastimes included gardening, fishing and cooking at the Port Matilda fire hall and sportsmen's club.
A funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Samuel Reese, officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded on Thursday at the funeral home by the American Legion, Wilson-Patton Post 536, Honor Guard.
Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Port Matilda.
