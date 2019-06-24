Home

Harold R. Burnett Sr.


Harold R. Burnett Sr. Obituary
HAROLD R. BURNETT SR.

MORRISDALE - Harold Robert Burnett, Sr., 89, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 19, 1930, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late John and Beatrice (Root) Burnett.

On June 23, 1958, in Clearfield, he wed Marjorie (Woods) Burnett, who preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children, Harold R. Burnett, Jr. and his wife, Dawn M. McGarry, Morrisdale, and Howard Burnett and wife Sherri, Grassflat; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Burnett was the last of his generation.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Burnett.

He was a member of the Clearfield Moose, Lodge 97, Wallaceton. He enjoyed fishing and going for rides.

There will be no public services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019
