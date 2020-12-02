OSCEOLA MILLS - Jean M. Hess, 93, of Osceola Mills, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Windy Hill Village P.S.L. in Philipsburg.
Born on Aug. 24, 1927 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of John W. and Daisy (Boozer) Millward.
Her husband of 64 years, Ralph J. Hess, preceded her in death on March 22, 2016.
Jean was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church and also had many loyal friends at the Presbyterian Church of Osceola Mills. She served as the secretary at the Methodist church for a number of years and was a secretary for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, retiring after more than 22 years of service.
She was a 1945 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School. Jean was a kind, generous wife and mother, as well as an excellent cook and baker who loved sharing food, recipes, stories, and fun with her beloved family and friends. She was an avid reader and a devoted Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Pirates fan. Everyone who knew Jean will not forget her beautiful smile, laughter, and wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to her parents; husband; and daughter, Nancy (Hess) Erwin; Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Mae Millward, Dorothy Millward, Betty Morrison, Florence Hess; and brothers, Jack Millward, and Ray J. Millward.
She was the last of her generation.
She is survived by two daughters, Jane A. Hess of Rockville, Md. and Mary Vancas and her husband Edward of Osceola Mills; a brother-in-law, William E. "Mope" Hess of Osceola Mills; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the staff at Windy Hill and Dr. Jeanne Beyer for the excellent care and support they provided to Jean.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills PA 16666; the Osceola Mills Community Library, P.O. Box 212, 600 Lingle St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666; or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.