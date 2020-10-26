PHILIPSBURG - Terence "Piggy" Dobson, 65, of Philipsburg, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Terence was born on March 23, 1955, in Philipsburg, a son of Betty J. (Johnston) Dobson, who survives of Philipsburg; and the late Edward "Ned" Dobson.
He was a 1973 graduate of Philipsburg -Osceola Area High School. He spent most of his working career as a self-employed mason.
He was a member of the Reliance Fire Co. and the American Legion, Post 437, both of Philipsburg; and he was a member of the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run.
Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, spending time with his friends and his membership in the OT2 (-1) Canoeing Club.
He is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer Friberg of Philipsburg; a sister, Vicki Butler, of Wellsboro; an aunt, "Teddy" Conklin, of Philipsburg; two nieces, Jane and Leigh; and a number of extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald Smith, officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.