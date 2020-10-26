1/1
TERENCE "PIGGY" DOBSON
1955 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Terence "Piggy" Dobson, 65, of Philipsburg, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Terence was born on March 23, 1955, in Philipsburg, a son of Betty J. (Johnston) Dobson, who survives of Philipsburg; and the late Edward "Ned" Dobson.

He was a 1973 graduate of Philipsburg -Osceola Area High School. He spent most of his working career as a self-employed mason.

He was a member of the Reliance Fire Co. and the American Legion, Post 437, both of Philipsburg; and he was a member of the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run.

Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, spending time with his friends and his membership in the OT2 (-1) Canoeing Club.

He is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer Friberg of Philipsburg; a sister, Vicki Butler, of Wellsboro; an aunt, "Teddy" Conklin, of Philipsburg; two nieces, Jane and Leigh; and a number of extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald Smith, officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
