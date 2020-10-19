1/1
JoAnn H. (Helman) Honodel
Waynesboro - Mrs. JoAnn H. (Helman) Honodel, 83, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born July 12, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Catherine E. (Stouffer) Helman.
Mrs. Honodel was a graduate of Waynesboro High School.
She and her husband, the late Robert F. Honodel, were married on March 8, 1959 in Waynesboro. Mr. Honodel died on September 23, 2003.
Mrs. Honodel was employed as a customer service representative for Allegheny Power. Following her retirement, she worked as a customer service representative for Tip-Top Cleaners.
She attended services at Otterbein Church, Waynesboro, and was a member of the Waynesboro Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority, the National AARP, and the former B.P.O. Elks Lodge #731 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Honodel enjoyed traveling and reading.
She is survived by one sister, Nancy L. Scott of Waynesboro; her sister-in-law, Debrah Hampton of Waynesboro; her special niece, Cathy Lushbaugh of Smithsburg, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor John Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, 45 East Main Street, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
