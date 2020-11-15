Ronald Jack "Smokey" Weir
Waynesboro - Mr. Ronald Jack "Smokey" Weir, 85 of Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehab. Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born June 21, 1935 in Chester, WV, he was the son of the late James George and Jessie (Kruppe) Weir.
Mr. Weir was employed as a welder at Grove Manufacturing, Shady Grove, PA for 35 years.
A member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758, Waynesboro, he also was an avid fisher.
He is survived his wife of over 53 years, Mrs. Shirley M. (Monn) Weir, whom he married December 24, 1966; one daughter, Marsha Biddinger of Fayetteville, PA ; four step-sons, Jeffrey Bonner of Goldsboro, NC; Dennis Bonner of Waynesboro, Steven Bonner of South Mountain, PA and Michael Bonner of Waynesboro; number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Haywood of Ohio.
Services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Mark Shover officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
