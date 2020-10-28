1/1
Susan W. (West) Mowen
Susan W. Mowen (West)
Waynesboro - Mrs. Susan W. (West) Mowen, 76, of Oak Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the emergency Room of Waynesboro Hospital.
Born March 15, 1944 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and S. Ruth (Martin) West.
Mrs. Mowen was a graduate of Steel High (PA) with the Class of 1962 and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Shippensburg University with the Class of 1965.
She and her husband of 52 years, Kenneth W. Mowen, were married August 10, 1968 in Highspire, PA.
Mrs. Mowen was a teacher for various school districts for over 20 years.
She was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church, Quincy, PA where she served as the choir director, St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Highfield, MD, where she served as organist, and the Women's Quilt Guild.
With a love for music, Mrs. Mowen enjoyed playing music and being involved with bands. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, making various fiber crafts and camping with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Beth Firme and her husband, Christopher of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Bill Mowen and his wife, Candice of Chambersburg, PA; and two grandchildren, Nikki Ryder and Hunter Mowen.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with her daughter, the Rev. Beth Firme officiating. Burial will be private in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Quincy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Quincy, PA 17247.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
