Cynthia Alessandri
08/10/1956 - 07/17/2020
Cynthia D. Alessandri, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Cindy," passed away on July 17, 2020 in Fairfield, CA. She was born in Vallejo, CA on August 10, 1956, to Bobby & Donna Jobe and lived the first 27 years in Napa, CA.Cindy married Richard Alessandri on September 9, 1978 in Reno, NV. Richard and Cindy spent 38 beautiful years together before the passing of her husband in August of 2017. They lived in Fairfield for more than 36 years. Cindy devoted all of her time to create a loving family home from raising two children, school events, field trips, volunteering, and many family fun filled vacations and camping trips.Cindy had a true passion and love for the game of bowling. She enjoyed her Monday morning bowling league as well as the lifelong friends and memories she made over the years.Cindy was a loving wife, dedicated mother, caring aunt, devoted sister and sister-in-law. She will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and loving heart. She will truly be missed by many. Cindy is survived by her two children, son, Anthony (Negin) Alessandri of Kaneohe, HI and daughter, Lisa Alessandri of Mililani, HI; her two brothers, Rob (Joan) Jobe of Rancho Murieta, CA and Ron (Laurie) Jobe of Napa, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Of the United States, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806 or online at www.pbtfus.org.Arrangements under the care of Bryan-Braker, 707-425-4697, www.bryanbraker.com.
W00147580-image-1.jpg


Published in The Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2020.
