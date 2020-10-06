It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved neighbor, friend, brother and father Douglas F. Mai. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Doris Mai; sister, Madelyn Mai-Pecor; wife, Donna Liebhart-Mai and daughter, Carla Mai-Linster. He is survived by his brother, Gary Mai and his son, Jeff Mai. He is also survived by his son-in-law, John Linster and four grandchildren, Aiden and Ian Linster, Karly and Keenan Mai.Doug was born in Bismarck ND in 1938 and lived in Golden Valley. His mom taught in a one-room schoolhouse until raising children required more attention and they moved the family to Lodi CA in 1941 (on a shoestring, arriving with just $50). Doug grew up living the rural life in San Joaquin Valley with his brother and sister; their father was a carpenter, grew alfalfa and raised cattle. Having started first grade at the age of 5, Doug graduated high school early at the age of 17; after which, he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged after 5 years of service taking him to San Diego, Newfoundland on the USS Independence (Atlantic Airborne Early Warning Staff) and then on to Memphis where he began college. Doug and Donna Mai were married in 1960, had two children and he went on to graduate from the California Highway Patrol Academy in 1968; the family then moved to Southern California for his work with CHP. He was also an Assistant Scout Master in the Boy Scouts, helping our youth to enjoy outdoor adventures, value nature and community as he did, and earn a variety of merit badges (many of the boys were able to earn the unique "finger printing" merit badge because of Doug's law enforcement career). He moved his family to Northern California to return to rural life and began working for the Fairfield Police Department in 1977. The family has lived in Pleasants Valley ever since. He was an avid outdoorsman, boater, handyman, full of fun facts with an unsurpassed dry sense of humor. As an altruistic friend and member of the community, you could always count on Doug if you needed to borrow a tool or just needed a shoulder. He never missed going to the end of the driveway to pick up his paper, returning to a cup of coffee and to work his daily crossword, while the cats walked on his paper and the dog laid at his feet. He loved and was loved by all his family and friends, whether lifelong or just meeting in the grocery line. We have all benefited from his depth of character and qualities as a human being; we will miss him deeply always.