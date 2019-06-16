Herschel L. Bolton passed away in the early morning hours of June 1, at home with his family. His passing was peaceful as he stepped in to the aims of the Lord. Herschel is now singing tenor in the Heavenly choir.Herschel was born in Norwood, OH, March 3, 1929 and spent his childhood in Ohio and Kentucky. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, he moved to California to attend college, meeting his wife Elizabeth in 1954 at a skating rink in Vallejo. They married in 1957 and were together until his death. Herschel leaves behind his daughters, Karen Trollinger and Karol Magiera; grandchildren, Kelli Sechler, Jason Clark. Katie Kakos, Taylor Snedeker, Kourtney Magiera and Kylee Magiera, and great-grandchildren, Nathyn Sechler, Kennedy Kakos, Sawyer Kakos, and Carson Geilfuss. His daughter, Karla Snedeker has been awaiting her dad in Heaven since 2010. Herschel was a well-respected educator in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District and surrounding areas, from 1957 until his retirement in 1988. Perhaps best known for his vocal and musical abilities, Herschel used his talent to serve the Lord his entire life. He directed the music for several churches in Fairfield and Vacaville, and often sang and played the piano or guitar for community groups. He sang his last solo in church on March 3, his 90th birthday. Fortunately, we can still hear him sing on the many recordings he made throughout his life. Burial will be private at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29, at Trinity Baptist Church in Vacaville, at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following at the church. For information on the service, contact the church at 707-448-5430.

W00133120-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 16 to June 29, 2019