John Kelly
John “Jack” Kelly, 78, of Worcester, PA, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. He was the husband of Carolyn (Place) Kelly; father of John, Jacquelyn and Steven Kelly; grandfather of Leigh, Zachary and Luke Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 2pm on Aug. 21, at Garden of Memories behind Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA. Please gather at 1:45pm in the church parking lot for a walking procession behind the firetruck to the graveside. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
