John Carbonell
John Carbonell, 93, of Ridgefield, died of COVID19 on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a resident of Ridgefield Crossings.
John was born July 22,1926 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Manuel and Angelina (Pine) Carbonell. He spent his early childhood in Tortella, Spain before returning to Philadelphia. He had a sister, Marie, and two brothers, Martin and Frank.
John joined the Army Air Force at 17 and served in the European Theater Operation in France. Honorably discharged in 1946, he attended Temple University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. While at Temple, he met the love of his life and future bride, Florence Jean
Malloy. They married in 1952 and had five children. John worked for the Campbell Soup Company in multiple locations throughout the US eventually leading its food service products division. Later he worked for and owned a food brokerage company focused on new product introductions. John moved to New Canaan in 1977 and then to Ridgefield over 20 years ago.
Jean died in 2017. John also was predeceased by his sister, Marie and brother, Martin. In addition to his brother Frank, John is survived by two daughters, Carol Gardell (John) and Nancy Schneider (Bruce) of Ridgefield, and three sons, John Carbonell (Karen) of Huntersville, NC, George Carbonell of Pasadena, MD and Jim Carbonell (Julie) of Danville, CA. John was blessed with thirteen grandchildren: Jenny, Kevin (Amanda), George, Jack, Will and Matt Carbonell; Christy Carbonell Lord (Brian); JP, Tim (Jen Slemp) and Maria Gardell; and Geoffrey, Alec and Erin Schneider. He also had five great grandchildren, Maddie, Charlotte and Owen Lord, and Camden and Ford Carbonell.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020