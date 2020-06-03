Benjamin James Poplin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin James Poplin, 51, of Locust, grew his angel wings Sunday, May 31, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 19 years, Michelle Rigoli Poplin, and furbaby, Sugar.
He is preceded in death by beloved children, Muriel Lynnon and William Nathaniel Poplin.
Surviving family includes his father, William Henry Poplin and wife Toleah; mother, Jessica Elaine Anderson; sister, Jessica Palmer and husband John; nephews, Jacob and Jackson; brother-in-law, Kevin Rigoli and wife Missy and their son, Sam.
Benjamin was a member of the Morgan Cabinet family in Oakboro. He loved camping, concerts, spending time at the lake, Wednesday night date nights and enjoying a cold beer with his neighbor and best friend, Brandon. He will be truly missed by everyone.
A celebration of Benjamin's life is planned for a later date for all family and friends. Visitors are welcome at his home.
Memorials may be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mays Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Poplin family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved