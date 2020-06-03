Benjamin James Poplin, 51, of Locust, grew his angel wings Sunday, May 31, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 19 years, Michelle Rigoli Poplin, and furbaby, Sugar.
He is preceded in death by beloved children, Muriel Lynnon and William Nathaniel Poplin.
Surviving family includes his father, William Henry Poplin and wife Toleah; mother, Jessica Elaine Anderson; sister, Jessica Palmer and husband John; nephews, Jacob and Jackson; brother-in-law, Kevin Rigoli and wife Missy and their son, Sam.
Benjamin was a member of the Morgan Cabinet family in Oakboro. He loved camping, concerts, spending time at the lake, Wednesday night date nights and enjoying a cold beer with his neighbor and best friend, Brandon. He will be truly missed by everyone.
A celebration of Benjamin's life is planned for a later date for all family and friends. Visitors are welcome at his home.
Memorials may be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mays Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Poplin family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
A celebration of Benjamin's life is planned for a later date for all family and friends. Visitors are welcome at his home.
Memorials may be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mays Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Poplin family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.