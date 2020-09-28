Doyle B. Cook, 86, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehab Center.

His funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Full Gospel Mission with Pastor Brian Smith and Rev. Mitchell Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 6 to 8 p.m.

Born June 4, 1934 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of the late Robert Vance Cook Sr. and Zula Burleson Cook.

He was a member of Full Gospel Mission and a retired employee of the City of Albemarle.

He loved tractors and loved to mow.

He is survived by sons, James Cook (Nancy) of Salisbury, Anthony Cook (Shelia) of Albemarle, Grover Cook (Cecelia) of Albemarle and Rodney Cook (Rachel) of New London; daughters, Paula Huneycutt (Randy) and Trina Poplin (Mark), both of Albemarle; brothers, Dewell Cook and Mitchell Cook, both of Albemarle, and Darrell Cook of Seagrove; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Full Gospel Mission, C/O Rev. Mitchell Cook, 29133 Nelson Mtn. Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store