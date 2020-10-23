1/1
Julia (Greene) Whitley
1919 - 2020
Julia Greene Whitley, 101, of Norwood, passed away early Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Aquadale Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends and family were welcome to pay their respects at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Mrs. Whitley was born October 8, 1919 in Stanly County to the late Robert Lasalle and Kester Howard Greene.
She was a member of Aquadale Baptist Church and was a retired beautician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Whitley; granddaughter, Laurie Martin; and grandson, Stephen Burleson.
She is survived by her son, Hugh David Whitley and wife, Lynn, of Albemarle; daughters, Diane Whitley Burleson and Caz of Matthews and Marsha Whitley Martin and husband, Sid, of Mint Hill; sister, Josephine Larson of Provo, Utah; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.


Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Aquadale Baptist Church Cemetery
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
