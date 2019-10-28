|
|
Beverly Sprague
Parowan - Beverly Jane Milne Sprague, 87, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on May 31, 1932 in St George, Utah to Vivian and Kate Burgess Milne. She graduated from Dixie High School and Dixie Junior College.
Beverly married Gordon L Sprague on February 14, 1953 in the St George Temple. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in June 1955, where they resided for 47 years and raised their 4 children. They moved to Parowan, Utah in 2002. In March 2003, Mom and Dad left to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served 1 year in the Michigan Detroit Mission, where they made forever friends with so many. The young missionaries loved Mom and Dad, and looked to them for comfort, guidance and support.
Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest joys came from living the gospel of Jesus Christ. She grew up in St George and all of us share many happy memories of times spent there with family and friends. Mom was a hard worker who always went the extra mile. She loved to walk and read, and instilled that love in her children.
We love you Mom and will miss you until we meet again. We are thankful and grateful for your love and example as a woman and a mother.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Gordon L. Sprague of Parowan, UT; her children, Kathy (Doug) Wilcox of Syracuse, UT, Janet (Danny) Drew of St George, UT, Michael Sprague of Parowan, UT; and her 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Kate Burgess Milne, her brother, Clyde Milne, and her daughter, Sandra McCormick.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Parowan 2nd Ward Chapel (59 South 100 West, Parowan, UT). Viewings will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00pm, and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30am at Parowan 2nd Ward. Interment will be in Parowan City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019