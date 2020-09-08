1/1
Bob Peterson
Bob Peterson

La Verkin - Robert H Peterson, 88 years old passed away September 6, 2020, 6 days shy of his 89th birthday. Bob was born on September 12, 1931 in Elsinore, Utah to Horace and Ina Peterson. Bob married Janice L Cropper, the love of his life 67 years ago on July 19, 1952.

Bob was a master mechanic and was able to fix about anything he touched. He was the garage foreman for Mountain Fuel Supply for years, retiring at age 55 insuring he could become a true snowbird. After retiring he and Jan built their own cabin above Fairview, Utah. Purchased a home in Yuma, AZ, giving him and Jan 3 homes, moving to the home that had the 70 degree weather at any time of the year.

He had many hobbies including, Citizen Band Communications and then into Amateur Radio Service (Ham). He rebuilt and flew an airplane. He rebuilt several motorcycles, sports cars and anything else that had an engine. He loved boating, camping and the cabin life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jan Peterson; daughters: Cathie (Howard) Smith and Teri (David) McKenna, both of West Jordan; grandchildren: Jen Mattinson, Cory (Jera) Flash, Jessie (Paige) McKenna, Linsey (Dennis) Richens, Lissa (Chad) Andrews, Dustin Smith, Morgan (Mike) Yates; 17 great-grandkids; siblings: Vodell (Colleen) Peterson, and Connie Miller. He was survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews whom he loved. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean Peterson.

The family would like to thank the staff that quickly became friends more than care givers at Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins for the last 3 years of his life.

Cremation services to be held. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 at 494 North 250 West, LaVerkin Utah. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Parkinson Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org/research/ or Alzheimer's Disease Research BrightFocus.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://support.BrightFocus.org/




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
