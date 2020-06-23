Brian Scott Thomas
St. George/Salt Lake City - Brian Scott Thomas, loving husband, and father passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 52. Brian was born in Sydney, Australia on April 23, 1968 to George and Lyla Joy Thomas. Brian spent his childhood and teenage years in Hollywood, Florida before moving to St. George, Utah for his senior year of high school. Brian graduated from Pine View High School in 1986. Brian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two-year mission in Norway before proudly serving his country in the First Gulf War with the Marines LAV Unit.
Brian married Stephanie Snow in the St. George Temple on April 24, 1992. They moved to Hollywood, Florida where their three sons Marshall (25), Mitchell (23) and Mason (18) were born. Brian worked with his father in the family owned company, Zee Medical, and served as Bishop of the Hollywood Florida Ward for five years. In Florida, Brian and Stephanie gained many friends and made many wonderful memories. For more than twenty years they cherished their annual Florida Keys trip with close friends. Brian and his sons loved football, and whether it was the Dallas Cowboys or the University of Miami Hurricanes, they were always talking about it.
In 2008 the Thomas family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where all three of their boys graduated from East High. Recently, Brian has been the Vice President of Store Operations for the Channel Control Merchants LLC based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Brian had a gift for encouraging those around him to be the best they could be. Recently, Brian served many communities in the southern states. He personally delivered 25,000 N95 masks to seventy-five hospitals, assisted care retirement homes, fire departments, and several police departments.
Brian had a passion for family, reading, cooking, football, history, and walking his dog, Roxanne. He always offered words of encouragement and made everyone he came in contact with feel important. He loved cooking and barbecuing for friends and family, feeding them until they couldn't eat anymore. Brian blessed everyone with his infectious smile, big open arms, loud New York accent (even though he never lived there), optimistic attitude, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Brian is a role model for everyone, especially his three boys who love him without condition and want to make him proud.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Thomas, and his three sons, Marshall, Mitchell and Mason. He is also survived by his parents George and Lyla Joy Thomas and siblings Stephanie (Rob) Moyle, Debbie (Chris) Jones, Michelle (Marshall) Coleman, Steven (Tammy) Thomas, David (Megan) Thomas, and Elizabeth (Tyler) Barrus. He is also survived by his father and mother in-law, Vern and Mary Snow, sister-in-laws, Stacy Snow (Gary) and Shaylee (Kole) Furley, and over thirty nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on June 26th, 2020 at the Bonneville Glenn, 1050 South 1500 East at 5:00pm. Please leave any memories and pictures you may want to share with the family to memoriesofbrianthomas.com. Wishes and support messages can be sent to the family at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.