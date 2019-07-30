|
Harold Arthur Wylie
- - Harold Arthur Wylie passed away on June 16, 2019. Harold was born July 30, 1930 to Dr. Harry and Florence Wylie, Christian missionaries stationed in the Punjab area of India. He had 3 sisters, Quessie, Hildreth, and Barbara. Upon returning to the United States Harold attended junior high and high school in Phoenix, AZ. Through a shared love of music he met his wife, Hazel Haines at Westminster College, Salt Lake City, UT. They were married for 67 years. After college Harold went to San Francisco Theological Seminary and was ordained in the Presbyterian Church. They spent most of their life in small community missions in the western United States, making good friends everywhere they lived. He shared his love of God, natural science, adventure, and music with all those around him. He played piano and guitar well; he loved to run, bike, hike, camp and eat ice cream and pie with his family. Hazel died in June, 2018. They are survived by their 5 children: Allan, Bruce, Craig, Darlene, Elizabeth; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Harold was a founder of the St George Institute For Continued Learning and his family suggests memorials be sent to the ICL, 658 E 200 S, St George UT 84770. ICL.dixie.edu.
Harold's memorial service will be held at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 10 in St George.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 30, 2019