Ruth McEuen



Ruth Brown McEuen passed away peacefully at home on September 6 at the age of 94. She was born as Ruth Allen Brown on March 17, 1926 in Bisbee, AZ, the second child of Willard M. and Florence Studley Brown. Ruth grew up in Bisbee, graduated as salutatorian of her high school class and attended Arizona State College (now NAU) in Flagstaff, AZ before marrying Willis A. McEuen in 1946. She is survived by her eight children: Bryce (Cheryl) McEuen, Edith (Karl) Turley, Scott (Lynette) McEuen, Debra (Mike) Porter, James McEuen, Mary (Mark) Frost, Susan (Allan) Stanger, and Allen McEuen; as well as 33 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Willis, her sister "D.D." and brother Fred.



Ruth was a devoted wife, mother and convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various positions in the church, including ward and stake Relief Society president. After raising their family in Flagstaff, Ruth and Willis retired to St. George, UT, where she became a founding member of the Southern Utah Heritage Choir in 1994, and continued as a singer and choir librarian until 2008. Her bright smile and warm, outgoing personality will certainly be missed.



Funeral services will include a public viewing in St. George on Friday, September 18 from 6-8 pm at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Dr. After a private family service, the public is invited to a graveside service on Saturday, September 19 at 11:30 am at St. George Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr.









