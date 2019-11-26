Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie (Lewis) Perry. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Lewis Perry, 81, of Willisburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 9, 1938, to the late Delbert and Essie Baker Lewis.

She was a member of the Rockbridge Baptist Church and a retired employee of Parkview IGA.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Kenneth Lee Perry, on Dec. 2, 2005; a sister, Louise Pendleton; three brothers, D.L. "Nick," Owen and James Lewis; a sister-in-law, Marie Lewis; and a niece, Beverly Lewis.

Survivors include three daughters, Melody Curtsinger (Harold) of Springfield, Kendra Carmickle (Brandon) of Lawrenceburg and Lisa Ballard of Willisburg; two sons, David Perry and Rodney Perry (Leann) of Willisburg; two grandchildren, Amber Ballard and Christopher Perry; two step-grandchildren, Blake and Brennan Burkhead; a sister, Martha Brookshire of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Connie Lewis of Willisburg; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, pastor of the Rockbridge Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were David Perry, Christopher Perry and Brennan Burkhead.

Casket bearers were Rodney Perry, Harold Curtsinger, Brandon Carmickle, Blake Burkhead, Mike Lewis and Todd Lewis.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

