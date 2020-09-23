1/1
Roger Reese Curtsinger
1952 - 2020
Roger Reese Curtsinger, age 68, of Croake Station Road, Springfield, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on June 19, 1952, to the late Rollin Reese and Helen Lilly Conder Curtsinger.
He was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God and a farmer.
Survivors include his sister, Connie Hankins and her husband, Allen of Gravel Switch; a niece, Jennifer Carpenter and her husband, Stuart of Perryville and a great nephew, Cody McElroy of Gravel Switch.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Vanhook, officiating.
Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Service as pallbearers were Stuart Carpenter, Cody McElroy, Charles Everett Hardin, Bryce Way, Kenny Kays and Rick Lawson.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
