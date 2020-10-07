Sue Anna Byrd Curtsinger, age 81, of Harrodsburg, passed away at 9:02 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Jan. 19, 1939, to the late Amos Earl and Hattie Lee Boblitt Byrd.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Willie Junior Curtsinger on Jan. 19, 2001; a daughter, Darlene Curtsinger on July 24, 1971; a granddaughter, Julie Robinson on April 13, 2016; and two brothers, Hobert Earl Byrd on July 22, 2014 and Virgil Lee Byrd on Sept. 30, 2014.

Survivors include five sons, Ricky Curtsinger (Ruthie), Tony Curtsinger (Traci) and Joseph Curtsinger (Penny) of Harrodsburg, Timothy Curtsinger (Angie) of Campbellsville and Davis Curtsinger (Sherrie) of Willisburg; four daughters, Sandra Benham (Wayne) of Springfield, Deborah Robinson (Billy McFerron) of Burgin, Tonyia Deacon (Mike) and Angela Goodlett (John Hood) of Willisburg; eighteen grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren; and a sister, Flora Mae Netherly of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy, officiating.

Burial was in the Brush Grove Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Trent, Brandon Cornett, Cody Curtsinger, Derick Curtsinger, Eric Curtsinger, Josh Reynolds, Jeremiah Messer and Freddie Tate.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

