1/1
Sue Anna (Byrd) Curtsinger
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Anna Byrd Curtsinger, age 81, of Harrodsburg, passed away at 9:02 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Jan. 19, 1939, to the late Amos Earl and Hattie Lee Boblitt Byrd.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Willie Junior Curtsinger on Jan. 19, 2001; a daughter, Darlene Curtsinger on July 24, 1971; a granddaughter, Julie Robinson on April 13, 2016; and two brothers, Hobert Earl Byrd on July 22, 2014 and Virgil Lee Byrd on Sept. 30, 2014.
Survivors include five sons, Ricky Curtsinger (Ruthie), Tony Curtsinger (Traci) and Joseph Curtsinger (Penny) of Harrodsburg, Timothy Curtsinger (Angie) of Campbellsville and Davis Curtsinger (Sherrie) of Willisburg; four daughters, Sandra Benham (Wayne) of Springfield, Deborah Robinson (Billy McFerron) of Burgin, Tonyia Deacon (Mike) and Angela Goodlett (John Hood) of Willisburg; eighteen grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren; and a sister, Flora Mae Netherly of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy, officiating.
Burial was in the Brush Grove Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Trent, Brandon Cornett, Cody Curtsinger, Derick Curtsinger, Eric Curtsinger, Josh Reynolds, Jeremiah Messer and Freddie Tate.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved