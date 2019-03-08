Home

Marjorie Louise (Hobbs) Julien

Marjorie Louise (Hobbs) Julien passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 93 in San Diego County. She is well remembered for the service and friendships she made as an active volunteer at St. John's Episcopal Church and as a past officer in the Chula Vista Women's Club. In 1967, Marge was promoted to Classified Editor for the Chula Vista Star News, a job she loved!
Marjorie was married to Eugene Hobbs (R.I.P.) who was a local plumber and musician in Kansas before becoming an underwater U.S. Navy diver in WW II. Marge and her husband moved to Chula Vista in the late '50s along with their daughter, Judith Mae Hobbs (R.I.P.), who graduated from Hilltop High School. Marge is survived by 3 granddaughters (one of whom lives in Carlsbad), 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great grand-daughter who all live in Kansas.
Marge remained a widow until she married David L. Julien (R.I.P.) of Chula Vista at St. John's Episcopal Church. He was a widower with one daughter, Ardith Julien-Heinrich, who now lives in San Jose, CA.
Published in The Star-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
