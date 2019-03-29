Barbara A. Gaylor Phillips



Carmel - Barbara A. Gaylor Phillips, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home in Carmel, Indiana. She was born January 11, 1931 in Clinton County, Indiana.



She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Hopkins and her son, John C. Gaylor (Valerie); five grandchildren, John Hopkins, Joseph Gaylor (Lynsey), James D. Gaylor, Jennifer Gaylor, Julie Gaylor; and a great grandson, John B. Gaylor.



Barbara was raised in Clinton County, Indiana and then went to college at Ball State University where she received her Bachelors, Masters, and EDS degrees. She taught at Wilson Middle School in Muncie, Indiana and, also served as Principal for 39 years when she retired. She was the first woman to serve as a Principal in the Muncie Community School system. She moved to Carmel, Indiana to be closer to her children and grandchildren.



Barbara served on the Ball State Board of Trustees for 10 years and was very active in Ball State events. She also served the Associated Builders and Contractors as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the ABC Apprenticeship Program and was awarded the prestigious James Leonard Award for service to ABC. She worked after retirement with Gaylor Electric and Gaylor University where she worked with many electricians over the years in assisting them in obtaining their Journeyman, Master Electrician and advanced college degrees.



She is preceded in death by two husbands, Doyle Gaylor and Laurence Phillips. She is also preceded by her parents, John and Ann Brandt, her brother Joe Brandt, and her son in law Craig Hopkins.



Barbara was always a "teacher and educator" in everything that she did and made her mark on many lives. The world is a little less rich with her passing.



Family and friends may call at the The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Yorktown, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019. A private burial will take place in Gardens of Memory.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The Associated Builders & Contractors Apprenticeship Program, 5001 N. Shadeland Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46226 or The Barbara Phillips BOLD Scholars Fund, Ball State University Foundation, Muncie, IN 47306-0325



