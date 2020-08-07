1/
Colleen M. Hannaford

Muncie - Colleen M. Hannaford, 92, quietly passed away in her home in Muncie on August 7, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1927 in Muncie. Colleen went to nurses training at Earlham College, and got her teaching degree in history and sociology from Ball State University.

She will be missed by her daughter Ellen (Bill Stouffer) of Wabash. Her daughter Deborah Curts preceded her in death. Son-in-law, Fred Curtis survives. Colleen was especially close to her granddaughter, Whitney (Nick) Poling and her great grandchildren, Deborah Faith, Eli Adam, Ellie Joy, Elliott Christopher, and Evelyn Grace, all of Union City.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be delayed.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The John and Colleen Hannaford Scholarship Fund, Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana or The Wabash Woman's Clubhouse, Wabash, Indiana.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
