Josephine Kennedy
Muncie - Josephine Eleanor (Cook) Kennedy, was known lovingly by many names—Jo, Aunt Jo, and Mom, but the one she wore most proudly is what her family and friends called her—Nane or Jo Nane.
Nane was born on August 13, 1941, to Russell and Elizabeth Cook in Muncie, Indiana. As a life-long Muncie resident, she enjoyed the perks of being known by many. Jo met each person with a kind smile, warm hug, a bit of sass, and an invitation to call her Nane. Her sweet treats lifted spirits for patients and families while at Ball Memorial Hospital, where she served as the lead baker until her retirement in 2003. As a cancer survivor and organ donation recipient, she never lost her Catholic faith. She was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie. She enjoyed traveling with friends, concerts, movies, and most importantly, her family.
On June 23, 2020, Jo Nane peacefully passed away in her sleep with her loving daughters, Lillian and Elizabeth, and grandson, Jared, by her side. She is survived by her daughters, Lillian Price (Randy), Elizabeth Covington, and Sandra Gonzales (David.) She adored her grandchildren: Amanda Price, Amy Price, Christina Gonzales, Jared Covington, Rachel Gonzales, and Angelita Gonzales. The true loves of her life were her great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Milliner, Jude Price, Mackenzie Milliner, and Cohen Creel. She leaves behind her younger sister, Patty Ann Cook; and brothers, Max Cook (Betty-deceased) and Russell Cook (Ruth); nephew, Robert Shepherd; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Veda Gregg; and devoted husband, Patrick Kennedy.
It would take a lifetime to honor her legacy but fortunate for us her legacy lives on in each one of her family members. We know this isn't goodbye, as she will be watching over every single one of us.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial with a graveside service will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, facemasks are required at the funeral home. Also, to be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
We ask that in addition to flowers, you may also donate to: Donate Life America in memory of Josephine Kennedy at: www.donatelife.net
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
