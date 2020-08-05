Kenneth L. Bullock
Albany - Kenneth L. Bullock, age 90, Muncie, died Wednesday August 5, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Niles Township on April 9, 1930, he graduated from Albany High School with the class of 1948 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Kenny owned and operated Bullock TV Sales & Service in Muncie for 50 years before retiring in 1998. He remained active as a member of Albany United Methodist Church and Anthony Lodge No. 171, F. & A.M. where he was a Past Master and current longtime Secretary. Kenny was a HAM radio operator, a former Albany Police Reserve, and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Survivors include a daughter: Karen Vincent (husband: Gary), Fishers; son: Michael Bullock (wife: Peggy), Albany; sister: Beverly Jeffers (and friend, Don Romine), Albany; 4 grandchildren: Justin L. Vincent (wife: Miriama), Waltham, MA, Eric A. Vincent, Indianapolis, Daniel L. Bullock, Kansas City, MO, and Douglas A. Bullock, Albany; 2 great-grandchildren: Penny Vincent and Henry Vincent; several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Shirley Bullock, who died in 2001; his parents: Howard M. & Helen L. (Bergdoll) Bullock; brother: Richard Bullock, and sister: Marjorie Selvey.
A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard and Masonic rites by Anthony Lodge.
Plans for a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.