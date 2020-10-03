Margaret (Marge) R. Bishop
Margaret (Marge) Bishop lost her battle with cancer on October 1, 2020. She was born in Lihue, Hawaii (on the Island of Kauai) and moved with her parents and a sister to the mainland at an early age. She graduated from Washington High School in Fremont, CA and completed two years of a curriculum in Architectural Design at Ohlone College in Fremont.
Marge lived in CA, IN, UT, VA, MI, NC and CO; but never found herself living close enough to an educational facility to complete her Bachelor's Degree despite all the relocations that were associated with her husband's job. She held a variety of jobs including Executive Secretary in the Sales and Marketing Department of Peterbilt Motors Company and worked in retail sales before operating her own karaoke hosting business in CO. After moving to Muncie, Marge enjoyed working as a temporary employee in several different Departments at BSU.
Marge is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charlie; her daughter, Cristina (Tacchella) Steed; two granddaughters, Baylie and Jaycee Steed; and a sister, Babette Hillyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Stanley Smith and Mildred Lucille (Cordeiro) Smith; a brother, Robert S. Smith II; and a son, Mathew Tacchella, who died shortly after childbirth.
Marge was a loving, caring individual who was exactly what people perceived her to be - friendly, compassionate, honest with praise and cautious with criticism. She was loved by, and will be missed by, virtually everyone who knew her. Those who did know her will never forget her.
Marge's passions included music, cross stitch, scrapbooking and decorative woodworking. Her most beloved past time, however, was decorating the inside and outside of her home to celebrate various holidays. She was an accomplished musician who won the lead in her high school musical and was first violin in an orchestra that was assembled each year from high school musicians from throughout the State of California.
Per her request, there will be no visitation or services.
Those who feel compelled to remember Marge with a gift of flowers or a plant are encouraged to make a contribution to the Little Red Door (hospice support cancer agency): 2311 W. Jackson St.; Muncie, IN 47303, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund): 1209 W. Riggin Rd.; Muncie, IN 47303 or to a charity of your choosing.
