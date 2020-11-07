Margory Wanda (Mimi) Burns
Yorktown - Margory Wanda (Mimi) Burns, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at Yorktown Manor Nursing Home. In Wanda's 93 years, she spent every second living life to the fullest. When she entered a room, you knew she was there. To everyone she met, she was quick with a story or a joke, which more than likely, were not for the faint of heart.
Wanda loved to entertain and was always the life of the party. She loved all eyes on her as she tap-danced, sang, or played spoons.
She was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved to swim and be outdoors in the sun! When you would see her, she would look like a lady of mystery with big dark sunglasses and a cigarette in hand. She was larger than life and definitely one of a kind, not the typical mother or grandmother, she took in many adopted kids and grandkids who always said she was not like their own.
Wanda was a member of Third Age Theatre Group and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by sisters Earlene Carpenter, and Jacqueline Bashore; granddaughter, Wendy Smith (husband, Mark); great grandson, Korie Smith; two special adopted granddaughters, Christy Foster (husband, Mike) and Kristy Gruwell (husband, Bill); niece, Teri Bashore; and nephews Mike and Matt Bashore, Jeff and Bret Carpenter.
Wanda joins in Heaven her parents, Jesse and Visia Jones; husband, Robert Burns, and daughter and best friend, Diana Michener.
Mimi was loved by many and will be missed by all! The family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice and her nurse Kelly, and the staff and Yorktown Manor.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at Noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Eaton EMT's Inc., 103 W. Indiana Ave., Eaton, IN 47338, or Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.) 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.