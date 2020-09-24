1/1
Moya Kay Agullana
Moya Kay Agullana

Albany - Moya Kay Agullana, 79, passed away in her home after an extended illness, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born in Winchester, IN on November 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Dale & Geraldine (Cox) McFarland Doolittle. Moya graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1958 and was a member of Job's Daughters. She was married to her husband of 62 years, Leon "Aug" Agullana.

Moya loved nature, and took pleasure in the simple things in life. She enjoyed traveling with her dogs and spending time in the family home in the South spanning the seasons between Indiana and Dothan, Alabama. She had a passion for reading, being outside and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Moya was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Geraldine McFarland, a step-father, Kenneth Doolittle; her son Logan J. Agullana, and father-in-law Fernando Andrew "Andy" B. Agullana. She is survived by her husband, Leon Agullana; a daughter, Lorri Agullana Markum; mother-in-law, Anna Agullana; two grandsons, Ryan Agullana (wife Cyndee) and Dylan Markum (fiancé Rachel); and two great-grand-children, Nadia and Hunter Agullana.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of cremation. A private celebration of life with family is planned. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
