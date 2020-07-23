Pamela Jo Shinn, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 7, 1943 in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Claude and Helen (Gotschall) Collins.
Pamela married Larry Lee Shinn on October 10, 1986 in Muncie. She worked as a bookkeeper for Delaware County for 30 years.
Mrs. Shinn was a member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the church mission. Pamela loved her family and the church.
Survivors include her four children, Angela Routh Martin (Steven), John Routh, Chris Routh, and Brian Routh; two step-children, Tara Shinn and Stephanie Shinn; ten grandchildren, Hunter, Brooke, Justin, Drake, Amy, Adam, Taylen, Taryn, Olivia, and Rachel; three great-grandchildren, Lennon, Sage, and Beau; and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry Shinn and two sisters.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd, Muncie, IN 47303.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Chapel United Methodist Church Mission, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com