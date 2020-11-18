1/1
Sarah (Meek) Sprowl
Sarah (Meek) Sprowl

Greenfield - Sarah (Meek) Sprowl, age 94 of Greenfield passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born June 12, 1926, to the Late D. Herbert and Clara V. (Taylor) Meek.

Sarah was a 1944 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She worked as a telephone operator at Indiana Bell where she met her future husband, Philip H. Sprowl. Together they enjoyed 70 years of marriage prior to his death in August 2020. She also worked in the catalog department of Sears and Roebuck for many years.

Sarah was active in the PTA during her children's school years and served as president. She was a member of Tri Kappa and active in several community affairs. Sarah was a Stephen Minister as well as one of the first hospice volunteers where many will remember her as a vigilant pray warrior. She attended Cross of Grace Lutheran Church where she enjoyed worshiping with her family.

She is survived by her children, Philip E. (Cindy) Sprowl, John (Susan) Parrish-Sprowl, Jacqueline Sprowl, and David P. (Deborah) Sprowl; 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip H. Sprowl and sister, Virginia Osborne.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in keeping with the wishes of Sarah's family there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Funeral service will be live streamed from Cross of Grace Lutheran Church at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020. To watch the live stream please go to www.crossofgrace.org and click on the Sarah Sprowl funeral tab.

Please share your memories of Sarah and condolences with her family at www.stillingerfamily.com.



Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
(317) 462-5536
