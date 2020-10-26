1/
Shawna Montgomery
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Shawna Montgomery

Shawna Montgomery passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at her father's home.

She was born on November 9, 1983. She was 36 years old. She graduated from Southside High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashlyn and her son, Dylan, of Middletown, also the following: Clyde Pitman (father), sisters Taylor Schaffer (Aaron Ward), Minnie Pitman and Ryan Skinner (brother). Aunts: Diana Pitman, Marjorie Props (Barry), Diana Johnson (Craig) and Great Aunt Janet Whitaker. Nieces and Nephews: Taylynn Ward - Angela Ward, Arron Ward Jr. - Raymond Ward Stepfather, Richard Haisley and special Dad - Robert Marquis.

There will be a Memorial Service at Union Chapel Ministries 4622 N. Broadway Ave. Muncie, IN at 2:00pm October 29, 2020 in 180 Bldg. - Officiated by Pastor Glenn Greiner




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Union Chapel Ministries
