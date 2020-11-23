Thomas McCarthy
Muncie - Thomas E. McCarthy Jr., passed away Friday Morning, November 20st at the age of 75. He grew up on Long Island in New York. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from St. John's University, and his MBA from Long Island University Roth Graduate School of Business Administration. He lived in many places, but has made Muncie his home since 1984. He retired last year from Knapp Supply. Until recently, he was active and energetic. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a very aggressive cancer.
A pillar of the community, Tom volunteered with over a dozen non-profit organizations throughout his time in Delaware County. To name but a few; he was a past President and Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Club; Past President, Treasurer, director, and actor at Muncie Civic Theater; Treasurer of
Country Village Homeowners' Association; and donated thousands of hours to organizations such as Meals-on-Wheels, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, Junior Achievement, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and the Munseetown Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.
He will be greatly missed by countless friends; his wife of over 50 years, Nancy; their children: Melissa
McCarthy of Indianapolis, Scott McCarthy of Augusta, Georgia, Sean McCarthy of Muncie, Marc McCarthy of Yorktown, and Maura McCarthy of Fishers; his brother Bill and sister Marcia in New York; and 14 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
, with preference to some of the above.
Due to COVID protocols, family requests those wanting to pay respects to share a fond memory of Tom at parsonmortuary.com/obituary/tommccarthy
. A live-streamed funeral mass may be accessed through the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Facebook page at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, the 25th.