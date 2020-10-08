Alton Eddie "Ed" "Coach" Harmon
October 6, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Alton Eddie "Ed" "Coach" Harmon – West Columbia – Services for Eddie Harmon, 79, of West Columbia, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Eddie Harmon passed away October 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Jacob Alton Harmon and Frances Evelyn Amick Harmon. A lifelong learner, Eddie earned multiple degrees, and was an attorney in private practice. He also served his country, having served in Operation Desert Storm, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the SC National Guard. Eddie enjoyed volunteering in various service organizations in Lexington County. Eddie coached several girls' cross-country teams, and referred to his team members as "his girls". Eddie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and an associate member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Eddie is survived by his siblings; sisters, Shirley H. Thomas of Moncks Corner, Linda Dale Harmon of West Columbia, June Beer (Randy) of West Columbia; brother, Charles Van Harmon (Faye) of Ridgeway; several nephews and great nephews; a great niece. In addition to his parents, Eddie was predeceased by
his brother, Larry Ronald Harmon and a brother-in-law, Garrett "Rocky" Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Platt Springs Rd, West
Columbia, SC 29169; Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington, SC 29072, or the
Lexington County Public Library, 5440 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at: www.woodridgefuneralhome.com