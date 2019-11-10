Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus McGregor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angus Walker McGregor GREENSBORO, NC - Rev. Dr. Angus Walker McGregor died peacefully in Greensboro, NC on October 28, 2019 after a courageous journey with Lewy body dementia. He was born in 1939, grew up on the family dairy farm in Hopkins, SC and was nurtured in faith by the community of Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia. He was a graduate of Clemson University, Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, and McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was also a resident Merrill Fellow at Harvard Divinity School in Boston. Dr. McGregor served the Presbyterian Church (USA) as an ordained minister in various roles throughout his career in NC, TX, TN, KY and VA. As a witness to faith, Angus supported interfaith dialogue and action to address immigration, gender and LGBTQ equality, civil rights and other important cultural issues.He spoke truth to power with conviction, intellect, grace and humor. He invited and welcomed all to the table. Dr. McGregor is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wynn Horton McGregor; their three children and their spouses, Angus & Kayoko Shiomi McGregor (Kyoto, Japan), Winston McGregor & Dale Mitchell (Greensboro, NC) and Kate & Larry Mosley (Atlanta, GA) his sister Jane Ann McGregor (Lexington, SC) and sister-in-law Betty Ulmer McGregor (Summerville, SC). He was preceded in death by his parents Rhett and Kate McGregor, his sister and brother-in-law Catherine and Bill Faver, and his brother Sam McGregor. Angus loved and was adored by his six grandchildren and his extended family. He treasured his friends. Angus was a great dancer, a dynamic conversationalist, and an attentive listener. He loved good books and good food, lively music and long naps. His parting words to his beloved wife Wynn as he neared death were "Celebrate. It's time." A celebration of life is planned for November 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC with his niece Rev. Lib McGregor Simmons and nephew Rev. Dr. Sam McGregor presiding.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in to theInternational Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro, NC, 27401.

