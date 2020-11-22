1/
Ann Hendricks
1949 - 2020
Ann Kester Hendricks
April 20, 1949 - November 13, 2020
Due West, South Carolina - Ann Elliott Kester Hendricks, 71, of Due West, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Renaissance in Due West. She was born in Columbia, April 20, 1949, to the late Virgil Carl Kester and Frances Carolyn Henderson Kester.
Ms. Hendricks graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia in 1967 and Clemson University in 1971.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lesesne Hendricks.
Ms. Hendricks leaves behind a daughter, Elizabeth Lake H. Clark (Chris); three grandsons, Elliott, Isaac, and Alex, all of Abbeville; a brother, Carl H. Kester (Susan) of Jesup, GA; and two sisters, Janis K. Stevenson (Alan) of Palm Harbor, FL and Karen K. Areheart (Scott Ives) of Williamsburg, VA. She is also survived by four nephews; a niece; and her aunt, Mary K. Elliott, of Aiken.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 2:15PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Grace United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate Ms. Hendrick's life will follow at 2:30PM with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Hendricks family.


Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:15 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
NOV
25
Service
02:30 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
