Augustus Brennecke Croom NASHVILLE, TN - Augustus Brennecke Croom died at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, on August 16, 2020, after a long battle with lymphoma. He was born on February 9, 2004, in Nashville, Tennessee. Gus was the son of Nancy Mishoe Brennecke and Frederick Hailey Croom of Sewanee, Tennessee. Gus is survived by his devoted twin brother Alexander McMillan Croom, sister Elizabeth Bonner Croom (David Zachman), brother Frederick Hailey Croom, Jr., grandparents Nancy Crovatt and Jerry Mishoe Brennecke, uncles Robert DeVane Croom III (Patricia) and John McLean Croom (Larisa). Gus also leaves his beloved great aunt Lynn Crovatt, cousins Robert DeVane Croom IV (Susan), Patricia Croom Halsey (Jason), Maria Johnovna Croom, and Camden Emery Brennecke. He was predeceased by his uncle Clay Crovatt Brennecke. Gus attended Sewanee Elementary School and St. Andrew'sSewanee School, where he was a high honors student. He also served as an SAS ambassador and acolyte. Gus was an avid mountain biker and loved riding the trails of his school campus and the University of the South domain with the SAS mountain biking team. He played soccer and tennis, ran track, enjoyed making pottery and swimming at the "res." In May 2020, Gus became a Life Scout. While undergoing treatment at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, he completed the required service hours for achieving that rank by helping to train Squid, a Labrador Retriever who is the first staff companion dog at the hospital. Gus spent many a summer enjoying the wonderful sports camps at Sewanee and the beach in South Carolina. He adored good food, travel, and "chilling" with his buddies. Gus will be remembered as a happy and laughing young man, trusted friend, and loving son and brother, who faced a difficult and extended illness with tremendous courage, strength, and positivity. A private funeral will be held at St. Andrew's Chapel on the campus of St. Andrew'sSewanee School. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Andrew'sSewanee School, 290 Quintard Road, Sewanee, TN 37375. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
