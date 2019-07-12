Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Brittany Johnson COLUMBIA - Brittany Johnson was born June 11, 1994 at King's County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. Brittany was the beloved daughter of Tracey Johnson and Kelvin Morris. Brittany departed this life and gained her wings on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Brittany's educational journey started at P.S. 316, and continued in South Carolina at Hand and Hopkins Middle Schools, graduating from Lower Richland High School in 2012. Brittany went on to attend ECPI where she obtained her Associate's Degree. Brittany was employed with Carolina Gardens Assisted Living. Brittany leaves her loving family and friends to cherish her precious memories, including: her most amazing son, Messiah Jakobie Johnson and his father DeVante Sims; her devoted parents, Tracey Johnson and Kelvin (Rhonda) Morris; her three loving brothers, Jonathan Frazier, Brandon Frazier, and Kelvin Ferbee; one loving sister, Keyona Barnes; her grandmother, Benzenia Johnson, her nephews, Jalen Johnson and Lil Frank; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Johnson will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be held today, July 12, 2019 from 2-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

