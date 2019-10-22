Carl Edwin Bagwell GILBERT Carl Edwin "Bags" Bagwell, 85, was born August 17, 1934 in Pickens County, SC and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Ruby McCollum and Reverend Winfred Levi Bagwell. Mr. Bagwell grew up in China Grove, NC and was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 18. He started his career as a barber and later founded Kings Row Hairstyling in Five Points, Columbia, SC. He was a partner in the business for 49 years. Mr. Bagwell was an active member of Beulah United Methodist Church in Gilbert, SC. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bruce Bagwell; sister, Yvonne Bagwell Adams; children, Carl Gregory Bagwell, Christopher Todd Bagwell (Ashley) and Leslie Ann Proctor (Ray); grandchildren, Brandon Bagwell, Wyatt Proctor, Claire Proctor, all of Lexington, SC, Jace Bagwell, Anna Paige Bagwell, Gammon Bagwell and Hadlee Bagwell, all of Columbia, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gaynell Bagwell Stack of Kannapolis, NC and his son, Mitchell A. Bagwell of Cayce, SC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Beulah United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Beulah United Methodist Church Building Fund, 161 Beulah Church Road, Gilbert, SC 29054. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2019